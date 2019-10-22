Bicyclist struck by vehicle, seriously injured on Sutterville Road, Sacramento police say

A bicyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning near Land Park, police say.

Officers responded about 7:40 a.m. to reports of a vehicle-vs.-bicyclist collision in the area of Sutterville and Mead roads, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Karl Chan said.

The bicyclist has been transported to the hospital, Chan said. No further details regarding the victim were immediately available.

The driver remained at the scene and has cooperated with investigators, and there are no signs of impairment at this time, Chan said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Officers remain at the scene, with the major collisions investigation unit dispatched due to the severity of the injuries, according to Chan. Sutterville Road remains closed to traffic between Freeport Boulevard and South Land Park as of 9 a.m.