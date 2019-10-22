Local authorities and DEA plan day of voluntary givebacks of prescription drugs

Scores of local sites will be collecting prescription pills as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Saturday marks the 18th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day as local law enforcement agencies work with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration to remove medicines from homes where they may be susceptible to misuse and theft.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., nearly 100 law enforcement partners and more than 150 registered sites will be collecting prescription pills. This year’s initiative will for the first time also accept vaping devices and cartridges in response to concerns over vaping-related deaths and illnesses. The service is free and anonymous.

“The DEA encourages individuals to help make the community safer by removing unwanted prescription medication from their homes,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Chris Nielsen. “This semiannual event is a chance to do that anonymously, and safely.”

“The success of this initiative, which continues to grow, would not be possible without our local. state and federal partners,” he added.

The San Francisco division of the DEA has collected almost 492,000 pounds of unused, expired or unwanted medications in the past decade, according to a DEA press release. Collection sites may be found at www.DEATakeBack.com or by calling 800-882-9539.

Registered local take-back locations include:

Sacramento Police Department, 5770 Freeport Blvd.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Central Division, 7000 65th St.

California Department of Public Health, Robbie Waters Pocket-Greenhaven Branch Library, 7335 Gloria Drive

DEA Sacramento District Office, 4328 Watt Ave.

California Department of Public Health, Carmichael Library, 5605 Marconi Ave., Carmichael

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office North Division, 5510 Garfield Ave.

California Department of Public Health, Barbara Morse Wackford Aquatics Center, 9014 Bruceville Road, Elk Grove

Citrus Heights Police Department, 6315 Fountain Square Drive, Citrus Heights

Elk Grove Police Department, 8400 Laguna Palms Way, Elk Grove

Roseville Police Department, Roseville High School, 1 Tiger Way, Roseville