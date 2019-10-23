Dan Cheatham, former longtime afternoon DJ at radio station 105.1 KNCI, dies at 50

Dan Cheatham died Tuesday at his house in Folsom. KNCI

Dan Cheatham, former afternoon DJ on Folsom-based country music station KNCI 105.1, died Tuesday. He was 50.

KNCI radio host Pat Still confirmed Cheatham’s passing in a post on the station’s website.

Still said on the website he received a call from a mutual friend who told him Cheatham was found dead in his Folsom house.

“Rest in peace my friend. You’re gone way too early. You left us with many memories that are, to borrow one of your favorite words, nice,” Still wrote in the post.

He went on to say Cheatham, always busy, had also written multiple screenplays, was developing a mobile app and was a skilled drummer.

Still remarked on Cheatham’s love of old town Folsom and remembered him for his “quick wit and great energy.”

Cheatham was a DJ at KNCI from 1993 until just a couple of years ago, Still said.

Records from the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office confirmed Cheatham’s death and listed the cause of death as undetermined.