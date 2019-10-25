California Priorities Summit discussions in Sacramento to take on state’s key issues

The Sacramento Bee will host its second annual California Priorities Summit, where several California policy experts will lead discussions on some of the state’s most glaring issues.

The event will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 14 at the Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for The Arts, 2700 Capital Ave., with registration at 8 a.m. Opening remarks will be given by Lauren Gustus, editor for The Sacramento Bee and regional editor of McClatchy West, and Craig Forman, McClatchy president and CEO.

Each panel will discuss issues at length and allow for audience questions, with a focus on the impact of policy on the state’s diverse communities and interests.

The event is part of the California Influencer Series. Prior events included a spring summit on healthcare hosted by The Modesto Bee and a summer discussion led by The Fresno Bee. The Sacramento Bee’s previous event discussed midterm elections, transportation and education.

“The goal is to move the conversation from page and screen to real world, face-to-face conversations,” said Dan Schnur, director of the California Influencers Series. “This gives Bee readers and the broader community a chance not just to read about it, but hear it firsthand in person.”

The first panel will be focused on housing and will feature panelists such as Assemblyman Richard Bloom, D-Los Angeles, Rob Lapsley of the California Business Roundtable and Carolyn Coleman, executive director of the League of California Cities.

The second panel will highlight transportation and discuss the necessity of mass transit in urban areas, as well as the need for vehicles in outlying regions. Panelists for this discussion will include Carl Guardino of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, Bernadette Del Chiaro of the California Solar and Storage Association and Cesar Diaz of the State Building and Construction Trades Council.

The event is free, but requires registration. Those who wish to register can do so by emailing events@sacbee.com or visiting eventbrite.com.