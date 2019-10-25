Behind the Camp Fire: Meet the Sac Bee journalists who covered California’s deadliest wildfire

»» Register here to attend this exclusive event for Sacramento Bee subscribers.

It was the deadliest wildfire in California history.

The Camp Fire ripped through the hills of Butte County last November, destroying the town of Paradise and killing more than 80 people.

Sacramento Bee journalists were among the first on the scene, documenting the fire’s destructive inferno, the heartbreaking search and recovery effort, and Paradise’s long path toward renewal.

On Thursday, Nov. 7, join us for an exclusive event for Bee subscribers: Camp Fire: One Year Later.

This exclusive self-guided multimedia showcase will take place at the state-of-the-art McClatchy New Ventures Lab in Sacramento and will be filled with the defining images of last year’s devastating wildfire as seen through the lens of Pulitzer Prize-winning Sacramento Bee photographer, Renée C. Byer. Photos will be available for purchase through a silent auction, and Byer will conduct a Q&A on her experience in Paradise.

Bee journalist Ryan Sabalow will also hold a Q&A. Sabalow arrived in Paradise soon after the Camp Fire entered town and has covered some of California’s most devastating wildfires.

The event will also include a screening of “When Paradise Became Hell: The story of the Camp Fire in Northern California,” a documentary produced by Bee video journalist Alyssa Hodenfield.

A donation of $10 per person is requested, and proceeds from the event and silent auction will go to the North Valley Community Foundation’s Butte Strong Fund, a charity benefiting survivors of the Camp Fire.







Schedule of events

4 p.m.: Doors open. Experience virtual and augmented reality produced by the McClatchy New Ventures Lab offering viewers a behind-the-scene glimpse into how Bee photographers documented one of the worst tragedies our region has ever faced.

5:15 p.m.: A Q&A session with Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Renée C. Byer of The Sacramento Bee. Byer will discuss her heartbreaking images from the Camp Fire.

7 p.m.: Presentation by Sacramento Bee reporter Ryan Sabalow, who will discuss covering the Camp Fire and how wildfires are changing the Western United States.

Multiple screenings of “When Paradise Became Hell,” a documentary by Sacramento Bee journalist Alyssa Hodenfield will be available throughout the evening.

Renée C. Byer and Ryan Sabalow of The Sacramento Bee.

About the featured speakers

As the Pulitzer Prize-winning senior photojournalist for The Sacramento Bee, Renée C. Byer’s images are syndicated worldwide through Tribune News Service, AP, Getty and ZUMA Press. Her career has led her to multimedia projects, personal book projects and photography exhibitions.

Sacramento Bee reporter Ryan Sabalow was one of the first journalists on the scene the morning of the Camp Fire, and he continued reporting for the duration of the inferno. Sabalow’s expertise is reporting on water, drought and environmental issues for The Bee.

You must register for this event and be a subscriber to The Sacramento Bee to attend: https://beecampfire.eventbrite.com.