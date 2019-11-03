Local

More than 18,000 SMUD customers were briefly without power after blackout hits Sacramento

More than 18,000 SMUD customers were briefly affected by an unplanned power outage Sunday afternoon that hit south Sacramento.

The outage occurred at 1:23 p.m., according to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District’s outage map, but the cause of the blackout was initially unidentified.

Just after 2 p.m., about 12,000 customers had their power restored, leaving almost 6,000 still in the dark. By 2:15 p.m. all customers were back online.

Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski covers business and breaking news for The Bee and is a graduate student in literature at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.
