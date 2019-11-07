More two-way streets, bike lanes coming to downtown and midtown Sacramento

City of Sacramento

The city of Sacramento is set to convert several heavily-traveled corridors in downtown and midtown from one-way-streets to two-way-streets, in order to add amenities for cyclists.

The proposed changes, according to a city blog post, include:

▪ Converting Fifth Street from a one-way to a two-way from L Street to Broadway, and also from I to J streets, near Golden 1 Center.

▪ Converting I Street from a one-way to a two-way with bike lanes from 16th to 21st streets.

▪ Removing one of three lanes of vehicle traffic along I Street between 12th and 16th streets, and adding buffered bike lanes. City traffic studies found that reducing a lane in that stretch would be alright, because the traffic picks up around 12th Street, said Carlos Eliason, a city spokesman.

▪ Adding parking-protected bike lanes, where vehicles parallel park between the bike lane and the street, to the following corridors: 21st Street from H Street to Broadway; 19th Street from H Street to Broadway; P Street from 15th to 21st streets; Q street from 14th to 21st streets; 10th Street from P Street to Broadway; Ninth Street from L to Q streets.

The $15.5 million project would be funded by state funds, the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency and other sources, according to the city web page. Construction could begin in 2021.

City project manager Megan Johnson said the changes would make bicyclists and pedestrians feel safer.

“There are a lot of people who want to do things like ride their bike to work but don’t feel comfortable with the facilities we already have in place,” Johnson said in the blog post.