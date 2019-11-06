Local
Comcast Xfinity internet service down for many Sacramento-area residents
Comcast’s Xfinity internet service appeared to be down for many Sacramento-area residents Wednesday.
Online outage tracker Down Detector reported Xfinity outages as early as 11 a.m. and many were still reporting their service was down into the afternoon.
One Twitter user posted a Comcast map that showed internet outages throughout the Sacramento area, with at least 2,500 residents in North Natomas without service.
Customers as far as Davis and Roseville were reporting their Comcast internet service was interrupted.
Another Twitter user said Comcast had given an estimated time for restored service as 3 p.m. A commenter on Down Detector said he was told service would be back online by 4 p.m.
Comcast spokeswoman Joan Hammel told The Sacramento Bee via email that a fire at 3952 Galbrath Drive in North Highlands damaged a pole and caused the outage.
The cause of the fire and the number of affected customers were not immediately clear, Hammel said, but Comcast crews were working to restore service in the Sacramento area.
