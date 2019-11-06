Comcast Xfinity internet service down for many Sacramento-area residents

Comcast’s Xfinity internet service appeared to be down for many Sacramento-area residents Wednesday.

Online outage tracker Down Detector reported Xfinity outages as early as 11 a.m. and many were still reporting their service was down into the afternoon.

One Twitter user posted a Comcast map that showed internet outages throughout the Sacramento area, with at least 2,500 residents in North Natomas without service.

@comcast this Sacramento outage is ridiculous, your phones are down, and all my 4 services are not working....is this why we pay so much $.....please restore the service...there is complete outage, and losing $ for not being able to use internet...@CBSSacramento @kcranews pic.twitter.com/4Jz3R5omWx — shivang (@hishivang) November 6, 2019

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Customers as far as Davis and Roseville were reporting their Comcast internet service was interrupted.

Another Twitter user said Comcast had given an estimated time for restored service as 3 p.m. A commenter on Down Detector said he was told service would be back online by 4 p.m.

Our company in the PNW has a branch in sacto, and Comcast service is down due to “splicing” & given an “ETA of 3:01pm” but they didn’t specify west coast time or not - so good luck to you all down there dealing with this frustrating situation — Jessica (@JMBWells) November 6, 2019

Comcast spokeswoman Joan Hammel told The Sacramento Bee via email that a fire at 3952 Galbrath Drive in North Highlands damaged a pole and caused the outage.

The cause of the fire and the number of affected customers were not immediately clear, Hammel said, but Comcast crews were working to restore service in the Sacramento area.