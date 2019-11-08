Local
Veterans Day in the Sacramento region brings bevy of options to honor service members
Events for Veterans Day will take place Monday across the Sacramento Valley as a way to honor past and current service members who have served our country.
According to the Defense Department, the holiday can be traced back to Armistice Day, which marked the official end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918, when German and allied forces agreed to a cease-fire during the 11th day, of the 11th month at the 11th hour. In 1938, it was recognized as a holiday by Congress.
In 1954, following World War II and the Korean War, Congress changed the name of the holiday to Veterans Day to honor American veterans of each war.
The California Department of Veterans Affairs says nearly 2 million veterans live in California. According to previous Bee reporting, about 280,000 military service members and other Defense Department employees also are stationed in California, according to the Defense Department.
Those in the capital region can take their pick of the following events to honor those who have served.
Parades:
- 9 a.m. Monday: Wayne Spence Folsom Veterans Day Parade, East Bidwell Street near Montrose Drive
- 10 a.m. Monday: Veterans Day Parade and Salute, Elk Grove Shopping Center, Elk Grove
- 11 a.m. Monday: Sacramento Veterans Day Parade, 915 Capitol Mall
Other events:
- 10 a.m. Friday: Loaves and Fishes Veterans Day salute for homeless veterans, 1351 N. C St., Sacramento
- 9 a.m. Monday: Walk to Honor Our Veterans, Westfield Galleria, 1151 Galleria Blvd., Roseville
- 10 a.m. Monday: Military Skate at Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink, 701 K St.,
- 10 a.m. Monday: Veterans Day Observance, 2239 Chase Drive, Rancho Cordova
- 11 a.m. Monday: Veterans Day Ceremony,
Davis Cemetery & Arboretum, 820 Pole Line Road, Davis
- 11 a.m. Monday: Veterans Day Train Ride, California State Railroad Museum, 125 I St., Sacramento
- 1 p.m. Monday: Veterans Day Ceremony at California Mexican American Veterans Memorial, 971 Capitol Mall
More events can be found on The Bee’s events calendar.
Comments