Morning commute: Highway 50 traffic slow after 3-vehicle crash in Rancho Cordova
Traffic is congested on Highway 50 following a crash Monday morning near Rancho Cordova, according to Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol.
The collision happened just after 6:45 a.m. and involved three vehicles in the fast lane of eastbound Highway 50, just before Bradshaw Road, according CHP’s traffic incident log.
Caltrans tweeted that the fast lane is closed due to a collision near Bradshaw Road, with no estimated time of reopening.
The fast lane remained closed as of 7:30 a.m., Caltrans traffic cameras show. Gridlock could be seen as far west as Howe Avenue.
Delays are expected until the roadway is clear of debris, the CHP says.
