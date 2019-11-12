‘I just need my baby’: Sacramento woman offers reward for missing squirrel, Squeakers

Squeakers, a pine squirrel, eats a cookie on Halloween 2019. A Sacramento woman named Emmy says the domesticated squirrel went missing in November, and is asking anyone who finds the squirrel to email squeakerfeet@gmail.com.

A Sacramento woman is searching desperately for a tiny domesticated squirrel who went missing in midtown earlier this month.

The animal’s owner, Emmy L., says she and her husband have raised Squeakers, a pine squirrel about one-fourth the size of Sacramento’s squirrels, since she was “just days old.”

“She was brought down in a vessel from Tahoe accidentally and I immediately bought bottles, formula and baby blankets and made a little nest for her,” Emmy wrote in an email to The Sacramento Bee on Tuesday. “She has only known indoor life and has never been outside.”

Posters popping up around midtown recently have asked for the public’s help to locate a lost but “very friendly” squirrel who “loves blueberries, avocado, cucumber, pistachios” and responds to the name “Squeakers.”

Squeakers was last seen near 17th and V streets, the posters say.

Emmy, who says she posted those fliers, asked that her last name not be used out of concerns for privacy and the squirrel’s safety. She says she has received “hateful responses” regarding the lost squirrel, including one person who emailed her saying “he had her and was going to put her in a blender,” she wrote. Keeping a squirrel as a pet is also prohibited by law in most of the United States, including California.

“She’s tame and trusting and if she was scared would just hop onto someone’s shoulder and perch ... She has so much personality and has brought so much joy to my life. I am truly devastated and worried sick that she is in danger.”

Emmy’s posters ask anyone who knows Squeakers’ whereabouts to email a photo of the squirrel to squeakerfeet@gmail.com. She is offering a cash reward.

“As far as the reward. What’s the price of a broken heart? I’ll give all I can. I just need my baby.”