Local ‘He was full of life.’ Mother remembers son one year after death following restraint hold November 12, 2019 07:36 PM

Stacia Langley, mother of Max Benson, remembers her son Nov. 10, 2019 – a year after his death. Max died after being restrained at an El Dorado Hills school for special needs children in 2018. He died the next day at UC Davis Medical Center.