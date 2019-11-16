Meet Gizmo, the playful red panda cub now on display at the Sacramento Zoo

Gizmo is playful. Gizmo is curious. And perhaps most notably, Gizmo is an adorable red panda cub now on display at the Sacramento Zoo.

Born in June to panda parents Amaya and Benjamin, Gizmo is one of about 225 red pandas living in zoos across North America. Red pandas are an endangered species that inhabit forests in Asia, with loss of their habitat being the most common threat to their survival.

After his birth, Gizmo needed to spend a few months bonding with his mother in a quiet space “behind the scenes,” according to zoo spokeswoman Laurel Vincent. Gizmo’s mom Amaya typically lives off-exhibit with her mate in line with breeding recommendations.

“But since Gizmo is so active and was exploring his outdoor home behind the scenes we decided to give them the exhibit space so guests could see him and tell the story of conservation,” Vincent said in an email.

The playful, curious cub is now delighting zoo visitors in a previously unoccupied courtyard exhibit near the newly reopened lion enclosure. In photos posted by the zoo on Facebook, Gizmo can be seen chomping away on some bamboo.

The red panda cub’s public appearance won’t last long — Gizmo will only be on display for a few months, before returning to his off-exhibit enclosure with Amaya as the zoo prepares to renovate the exhibit for a new species coming in 2020.