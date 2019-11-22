SacPark partners with ticket and navigation apps to speed parking in Sacramento’s core

SacPark, which allows Sacramento event goers to reserve parking spaces, partners with Ticketmaster and the Arrive and Waze GPS navigation apps to upgrade the parking, travel and attendance experience. Sacramento Bee file

SacPark has partnered with Ticketmaster, Arrive and Waze to provide a more streamlined way to purchase parking ahead of games, concerts and event in Sacramento.

The Sacramento parking reservation system allows people to buy spaces in advance at city lots and garages. It is sold through websites for SacPark, Sacramento Kings, Golden 1 Center, Broadway Sacramento and events through Ticketmaster.

Users can then use a feature called GamePlan on the Arrive or Waze GPS navigation apps to accurately plan out their trip so they can arrive at the event on time.

“Parking and congestion are consistently cited as the two biggest pain points for fans attending games or events, so we understand that the fan experience starts well before anyone sets foot in a venue and SacPark does just that,” Dan Roarty, Arrive president and chief operating office, said in a news release.

SacPark was originally powered by Parking Panda when it first launched in 2016, but has since partnered with ParkWhiz, a brand of Arrive.

“We strive to make game day an incredible experience for our fans, from the time they leave their front door to the time they return,” Jeff Risley, Kings vice president of ticket operations, said in a prepared statement. “By working with Arrive, in partnership with Ticketmaster and Waze, our goal is to make the trip simpler, so fans can get to the stadium faster, avoid traffic, and enjoy watching the Kings win.”