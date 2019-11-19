Sacramento gets perfect score in new LGBT report card: Here’s why

When it comes to LGBT-friendly laws and policies, Sacramento gets a perfect score.

The LGBT advocacy group Human Rights Campaign awarded Sacramento with 100 points, out of 100 possible, in a report on anti-discrimination policies in local government.

The Municipal Equality Index rates 506 cities across the country, examining local, county and state-level laws and policies that affect gay, bisexual and transgender people.

Cities are rated in five different categories: non-discrimination laws, municipality as employer, municipal services, law enforcement and leadership on LGBTQ equality.

Cities can also earn up to 22 “bonus points” which can boost the city’s ultimate ranking.

The average city scored a 60 overall, while just 88 cities received a perfect score of 100.

Sacramento received a perfect score in the categories of non-discrimination laws, municipality as employer and law enforcement.

The city lost points in the category of municipal services for not having a human rights commission with powers to enforce a non-discrimination ordinance.

The city also lost some points in the category of leadership on LGBTQ equality, receiving just one point, out of three total, for “leadership’s pro-equality legislative or policy efforts.”

That category “rates the persistence of the city leadership in pursuing legislation or policies that further equality,” according to the report.

However, the city earned bonus points for such things as providing services to LGBT youths and homeless people and having openly gay elected officials, including City Councilman Steve Hansen.

California’s capital fared much better than other cities in the Central Valley, including Fresno, which scored a 55 overall, and Modesto, which scored a 60.