Stockton, Rancho Cordova pass emergency bans on no-fault evictions

Stockton and Rancho Cordova passed temporary bans on “no fault” evictions this week, as tenants across California report an uptick of sudden notices to leave their homes by the end of the year.

Under a new state law, starting Jan. 1 rent increases will be capped at 5 percent plus inflation, and landlords will be restricted in how and when they can evict renters with some exemptions.

Local attorneys and advocates have argued that since the state law passed, landlords across California have rushed to push out tenants using no-cause evictions and hike rents before the new regulations kick in.

Stockton and Rancho Cordova join a host of cities across the state — including Los Angeles and Milpitas — that have passed emergency ordinances to crackdown on sudden no-cause evictions until the new year begins.

But other municipalities have balked at approving similar bans, including Sacramento County. At least two large apartment complexes in the county issued no-fault eviction notices to dozens of tenants in October. Some renters have said the sudden eviction will cause them to become homeless.

“Our office has seen an increase in the number of people calling our offices,” Monica Sousa, an attorney with California Rural Legal Assistance, told the Stockton City Council on Tuesday. “These protections would just give the tenants additional defenses.”

Stockton’s council unanimously approved the temporary ban, with Mayor Michael Tubbs touting the ordinance as a “piece of the solution” to helping people avoid ending up on the street.

“This is literally about having your neighbors — the people you go to church with, the people you go to school with, the people you go to Valley Brew with — having them have the opportunity to be home for the holidays,” Tubbs said during Tuesday’s meeting.

Rancho Cordova City Council also unanimously approved a temporary ban. Rancho Cordova Councilwoman Linda Budge said “it’s better to be proactive in this case than not,” but other council members expressed skepticism that it would be effective.

“Are you that scared that someone in Rancho is going to get evicted?” said Councilman Garrett Gatewood during its Monday meeting.

“No, but with this I have no reason to worry about it,” Councilman Donald Terry responded. “If one tenant can be protected, isn’t that worth it?”

Rancho Cordova Vice Mayor Davis Sander voted in favor of the temporary ban, but added that it is “dumb legislation” that is unnecessary and “could causes more harm than good.”

“The deeper this thing is buried the better,” Sander said.

Both ordinances in Rancho Cordova and Stockton take effect immediately and will remain in place until the new year.