Sacramento Bee to premiere ‘S.A.C.’ — a documentary on the legacy of Stephon Clark

The Sacramento Bee is premiering its new documentary “S.A.C.” on Dec. 12 at the Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for The Arts.

The documentary explores the legacy of Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old unarmed black man shot to death by Sacramento police officers in March 2018.

Produced by Bee journalist Alyssa Hodenfield, “S.A.C.” is an in-depth look into the lasting impacts of Clark’s death — from the enduring pain felt by his family and community, to the massive protests that helped change local and state legislation.

You must RSVP through the eventbrite registration to attend.

Schedule of events:

5:30 p.m. - Doors open at the Sofia’s Sutter Theatre for the first screening.

6:00 p.m. - First documentary screening.

6:45 p.m. - Q&A.

Tickets for 6 p.m. screening can be found here.

7:45 p.m. - Doors open at the Sofia’s Sutter Theatre for the second screening.

8 p.m. - Second documentary screening.

8:45 p.m. - Q&A.

Tickets for 8 p.m. screening can be found here.

There is a $10 suggested donation. We will be accepting donations on-site for community groups working to improve lives of youths in Sacramento.

Learn more about the police shooting of Stephon Clark and the events that followed here: sacbee.com/topics/stephon-clark.

The Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for The Arts is located in Midtown Sacramento. Plenty of parking options are available, including the Sutter Community Garage, in the alley of the Sofia at 2701 N St.

For registration questions, please email events@sacbee.com.