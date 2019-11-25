Food to avoid, travel delays, what’s on TV: Here’s your guide to Thanksgiving 2019 

The holiday season is once again upon us, bringing the inevitable rush to ensure that flights are booked and meals are planned.

But preparing to interact at the Thanksgiving dinner table with the uncle you haven’t spoken to in years can be stressful enough.

So here’s our guide on travel planning, food options and entertainment as the holiday draws near.

Travel and weather

Anyone hoping for a clear Thanksgiving holiday might have to buckle down and brave some weather this year.

A significant winter storm is expected to roll through Northern California on Tuesday and it may impact holiday travel.

The National Weather Service predicted the storm will last into early Friday morning and could bring several feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada and the Klamath mountain ranges.

Forecasters are expecting reduced driving visibility, chain controls and possible road closures at Donner Summit and Echo Pass.

Up to 2 feet of snow is expected at Interstate 5 near Redding, and about 2 1/2 feet of snow is expected at Donner Pass, according to the NWS.

On Tuesday, the region could see some light rain, but by Tuesday night, thunderstorms are a possibility through the holiday.

On the bright side, Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s seven-day forecast currently suggests that power shutoffs are not anticipated anywhere in the state this week, so you should still be able to fire up the oven.

For those traveling outside of Northern California, there are a couple major storm systems to keep an eye on across the country.

CNN meteorologists reported that a storm on the eastern seaboard may cause airport delays in major cities including Philadelphia, New York and Boston, while another storm could bring heavy snow to the Midwest.

Dinner: what (and what not) to eat

There are a lot of different directions to take with Thanksgiving dinner: traditional turkey and stuffing, perhaps a baked ham or even a vegan alternative — but there’s one thing you should definitely avoid this year.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently warned that romaine lettuce from the Salinas Valley may be tainted by E. coli bacteria and should not be eaten.

The outbreak has sicked 40 people across the country so far, four of which have been reported in California. So if it says Salinas on it — or even if it is unmarked — leave it off the dinner table.

Despite many a delicious crab stuffing recipe, you might not be able to get your hands on Dungeness this year.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife pushed back the Dungeness fishing season to mid-December to ensure that whales are not entangled in fishing lines, which means you might have to make something else.

Luckily there are still plenty of options. Right now, turkey prices are still relatively low, but are sure to go up closer to the holidays.

A classic large Butterball turkey will cost you about $30 at Sacramento Walmarts right now, and a large ham from the HoneyBaked Ham Co. will run you about $70.

For vegans and vegetarians looking to join in the festivities, try a gravy-laden roasted cauliflower.

Or, if you don’t want to cook, The Firehouse in Old Sacramento is a standby for Thanksgiving meals. It’ll be open from 1 to 8 p.m. and it offers a special three-course Thanksgiving menu at a cost of $64.95 per person.

Sports, satellite surfing, shopping

From around the time you wake up on to when you unbutton your pants, there’s plenty of NFL action to take in.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Detroit Lions play host to the Chicago Bears at 9:30 a.m. on Fox, the Buffalo Bills travel to Big D to face the Dallas Cowboys at 1:30 p.m. on CBS and, in an NFC South showdown, the New Orleans Saints visit the Atlanta Falcons at 5:20 p.m. on NBC (all times in PST).

In the NBA, there are no games on the holiday, but the Kings will play the day before. They end their four-game trip in Philadelphia against the 76ers on Wednesday at 4 p.m., then are off until Saturday, when they host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 2 p.m.

If sports aren’t your thing but you still want to spend a little time in front of the TV on Thursday, the 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade can be seen on NBC from 9 a.m. to noon. CBS will also air a Thanksgiving Day Parade at the same time.

Shopping, the unofficial pastime of the Thanksgiving holiday, is sure to be a major part of the festivities this year.

Walmart, Target, Kohl’s, Macy’s, JC Penney, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond will all be open Thanksgiving Day. Costco, Nordstrom, Sam’s Club, Barnes & Noble, Home Depot and Lowe’s will all be closed — but there will likely be deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.