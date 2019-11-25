Local
16,000 south Sacramento SMUD customers lose power in unplanned outage, utility says
More than 16,000 SMUD customers are without power Monday morning due to an unplanned outage.
The outage is affecting customers in parts of south Sacramento and south Sacramento County, the utility said in a tweet at about 9:20 a.m.
The cause is unknown and no estimated time of restoration was given.
SMUD’s online outage page is available on its website, at www.smud.org/outages. The outage page shows the power outage started at 9:09 a.m.
