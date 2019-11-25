Local

16,000 south Sacramento SMUD customers lose power in unplanned outage, utility says

More than 16,000 SMUD customers are without power Monday morning due to an unplanned outage.

The outage is affecting customers in parts of south Sacramento and south Sacramento County, the utility said in a tweet at about 9:20 a.m.

The cause is unknown and no estimated time of restoration was given.

SMUD’s online outage page is available on its website, at www.smud.org/outages. The outage page shows the power outage started at 9:09 a.m.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
  Comments  