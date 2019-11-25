16,000 south Sacramento SMUD customers lose power in unplanned outage, utility says

More than 16,000 SMUD customers are without power Monday morning due to an unplanned outage.

The outage is affecting customers in parts of south Sacramento and south Sacramento County, the utility said in a tweet at about 9:20 a.m.

The cause is unknown and no estimated time of restoration was given.

SMUD’s online outage page is available on its website, at www.smud.org/outages. The outage page shows the power outage started at 9:09 a.m.

@SMUDUpdates SMUD personnel responding to reported outage in south Sac/south county area. that affects ~16k customers. Cause TBD. ETR TBD. https://t.co/R7TLtSGpix for info. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) November 25, 2019