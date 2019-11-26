Lights, ladders, electricity: Here’s how to avoid holiday decorating injuries

Putting out holiday decorations is fun and shows you’re in the spirit of the season.

But first, a Cleveland Clinic doctor warns, you should check the forecast and be aware of other safety measures before dragging out the lights and ladders.

“Once it gets cold and icy, and rainy, and windy, that’s not a time to be out putting up your decorations,” Dr. Tom Waters said. “Both because of the risk for electrocution, as well as also being up on a ladder, when it’s raining or icy, or even cold, can be very dangerous.”

If possible, Waters said, it’s best to try and avoid ladders all together and to keep your decorations closer to the ground. Or, he added, consider hiring a professional with the right tools and the expertise to do the job right.

If you’re decorating with real evergreens, make sure they don’t get too dry, which can pose a fire hazard, according to the Cleveland Clinic. And too much clutter can also be dangerous, too, because you want to keep decorations far away from heat sources.

Take a look at the cords you’ll be using, Waters said. If decorations have cords that look frayed, or damaged, he advised getting rid of them to avoid a potential fire or electrocution risk. Use the right cord for the job, too.

And it’s important to avoid overloading electrical sockets.

“You just want to be careful – you want to use the right extension cord; you don’t want to overload your outlets,” Waters said. “You also want to be careful where you’re running those extension cords, so people don’t trip, or you don’t run a snow-thrower over it.”