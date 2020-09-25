Guide to a safe Halloween: How to make trick-or-treating fun during coronavirus pandemic

Can Halloween be saved in 2020? Yes, and it can be safe, too.

Trick-or-treating during the coronavirus pandemic will be touch-and-go.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified trick-or-treating as “high risk,” and it remains on a high-risk level in the Sacramento area, lodged as it is in a restrictive state tier.

Gatherings with people outside of your household are not allowed in Sacramento County. In Yolo County, the county’s health officer “strongly discourages gatherings of any size.”

But Halloween doesn’t have to be scary. Having a game plan, a little creativity and following the three rules of masking, social distancing and hygiene this Hallows Eve can help you and your little monsters - and pirates and princesses - have a happy and safe Halloween.

Sacramento County and Yolo County public health officials have enough hints to fill a goody bag. So, let’s dig in.

Face coverings

What better time to wear a mask than Halloween? This year, the face covering makes the costume. Pick a mask to decorate with your little one to complete their spooky ensemble.

Family sticks together

If you venture out, wear your mask, stick with the members of your household — and, remember to keep six feet from others. Wash your hands often. Have that hand sanitizer ready and don’t be shy with the stuff.

Get out

“This year, you need to make it an outdoor festivity,” Sacramento health officials said. You heard them - if you’re preparing for the trick-or-treating masses, that means a porch, driveway or other outdoor area. A few ideas:

▪ Set up a table and use tongs to pass out candy

▪ Try a treat station, with a bowl of candy and hand sanitizer at the end of the driveway or walkway

▪ As always, remember your mask around others, don’t touch your face and remember to practice good hand hygiene when handling candy. Consider wearing gloves.

Even if you do stay inside, however, you can make sure trick-or-treaters get their Halloween goodies.

▪ Make grab-and-go bags and line them up in the driveway, yard or a table distanced from the front door.

▪ Leave a bowl of treats outside the door.

Safe at home

Of course, there are also plenty of safer alternatives to trick-or-treating this year.

Carve or decorate pumpkins at home or — at a safe distance — outdoors with friends or neighbors. Have a Halloween movie night or a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt.

Pile into the car and head to the drive-in or stay in the neighborhood and organize a neighborhood car parade.

And, remember, if you or your household aren’t feeling well or exhibiting symptoms, stay home.