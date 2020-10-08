With new zero-emissions mandate, these are top-selling used electric cars in Sacramento

With Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signing an executive order requiring sales of all new passenger vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035, many consumers might want to purchase a used electric car.

The Sacramento metro area, which includes Stockton and Modesto, has one of the highest shares of used electric-vehicle sales in the nation, according to a new study of more than 54,000 used EV sales from 2019 to 2020 by iseecars.com.

Sacramento ranked No. 8 in highest share of used EV sales in the United States.

San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose is the No. 1 metro area for share of used EV sales, followed in order by Seattle-Tacoma, Portland, San Diego, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, Denver and Las Vegas.

The the top 3 most-popular used EVs in Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto and their share of sales were:

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

1) Nissan Leaf (32.3%)

2) Chevrolet Bolt EV (13.2%)

3) Tesla Model S (10.9%)

The Nissan LEAF is the most popular used electric vehicle in 18 of the 25 states with the largest share of EVs, the study found, while the Tesla Model S is the most popular in the remaining seven.

“Despite Tesla’s growth in the EV market, the Nissan LEAF is more popular among used electric vehicle buyers, comprising 27.7 percent of sales, while the Tesla Model S accounts for 17.8 percent,” said Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com, in a news release. “This is likely due to the LEAF’s affordability with a used car price of $13,054 compared to a used Tesla Model S at $48,996, as well as its brand recognition as the first mass-market EV that’s been on the market for a decade.”

All-access digital subscription To support vital, local reporting like the coronavirus coverage, please sign up for a digital subscription to sacbee.com VIEW OFFER

In California, Tesla Model S accounted for 15.1% of used EV sales, which was below the 17.8 percent national average, the study found.