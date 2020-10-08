Sacramento woman arrested after Rocklin traffic stop uncovers knuckle stun gun, drugs

A routine traffic violation led to the arrest of a Sacramento woman after deputies found her in possession of methamphetamine, a knuckle stun gun and pepper spray, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

The arrest happened Saturday after a vehicle was stopped in Rocklin. All occupants of the car were on probation in Sacramento County, authorities said.

Deputies said they found the weapons in the purse of 27-year-old Donika Davis, who also had methamphetamine hidden in her clothing. She was arrested on suspicion drug possession and being a felon in possession of a stun gun and tear gas, authorities said.