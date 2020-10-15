Sacramento offering $4.7 million in COVID-19 rental assistance. Here’s how to apply.

A “For Rent” sign sites outside an apartment building in Sacramento. AP file

The Sacramento City Council allocated $2.7 million of its $89 million in federal coronavirus stimulus funding and $2 million in additional federal funding toward rental assistance for low-income residents.

Renters can receive up to $4,000 in assistance, paid directly to their landlords, according to a news release from the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, which is administering the program.

Interested in applying? Here’s what you need to know:

Who can apply?

Applicants must meet the following criteria in order to qualify:

▪ Must be a renter in the city of Sacramento or unincorporated areas of Sacramento County

▪ Gross household income must be at or below 50% of the area median income.

Currently, 50% AMI is $30,250 for a one-person household; $34,550 for a two-person household; $38,850 for a three-person household; and $43,150 for a four-person household. Households with annual incomes at or below those amounts can apply.

Who will get priority?

1. Families with minor children and income at or below 30% AMI

2. Families with minor children and income at or below 50% AMI

3. Families without minor children with income at or below 30% AMI

4. Families without minor children with income at or below 50% AMI

To find the AMI and for more information, visit this webpage.

How and when to apply?

Apply online at www.shra.org/sera. The deadline is Thursday, Oct. 22.

How to get help?

Applicants can receive help uploading required documents and other technical assistance in person at 816 Revere St. and 480 Redwood Ave., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., through Oct. 22.