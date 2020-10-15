Sacramento Bee Logo
One person hospitalized after house fire in south Sacramento

A person was hospitalized after an early-morning house fire in Sacramento’s Glen Elder neighborhood, authorities said Thursday.

The fire broke out on Tierra Glen Way, a few blocks away from the intersection of Florin and Power Inn roads in south Sacramento, the Sacramento Fire Department said in a social media post shortly before 3:30 a.m.

One person was found inside the home and transported to a hospital for treatment, the Fire Department tweeted 15 minutes later. The victim’s condition was unknown, authorities said.

“The fire has been contained and an investigator is responding,” the Fire Department wrote.

No other details were available.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
