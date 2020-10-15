One person hospitalized after house fire in south Sacramento

A person was hospitalized after an early-morning house fire in Sacramento’s Glen Elder neighborhood, authorities said Thursday.

The fire broke out on Tierra Glen Way, a few blocks away from the intersection of Florin and Power Inn roads in south Sacramento, the Sacramento Fire Department said in a social media post shortly before 3:30 a.m.

One person was found inside the home and transported to a hospital for treatment, the Fire Department tweeted 15 minutes later. The victim’s condition was unknown, authorities said.

“The fire has been contained and an investigator is responding,” the Fire Department wrote.

No other details were available.

Incident info: Structure Fire on the 7600 Block of Tierra Glen Way. Fire attack and search for any people in the home is underway. pic.twitter.com/9LOr0mgJFU — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) October 15, 2020