Divers find body of missing Sacramento resident in vehicle submerged in Delta slough

Dive and rescue teams work to locate and recover a submerged vehicle at the Sutter Slough. The body of a missing Sacramento person was found Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Rescue and dive teams over the weekend recovered the body of a Sacramento resident who was reported missing last week, locating the victim and their SUV in a Delta waterway, emergency authorities said.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, went missing Oct. 6 after entering the Sutter Slough near Oxford and Holland roads along the Sacramento-Solano county line, the Solano County Office of Emergency Services said this week in a Facebook post.

The Suisun City and Courtland fire departments searched the area last Friday but were unsuccessful. On Saturday, volunteers used “sophisticated sonar equipment” to pinpoint the victim’s vehicle, which was submerged 15 feet underwater about 20 feet away from where it entered the slough, according to the social media post.

A Solano County Sheriff’s Office dive team returned Sunday and quickly located both the vehicle and the deceased victim.

“Within a minute of entering the water, the diver found the vehicle and quickly confirmed the license plate matched the missing vehicle report,” the post by OES said. “It is with a heavy heart to say that the driver was found inside.”

After an 11-hour underwater tow operation, Solano County OES and sheriff’s officials were able to remove the victim and victim’s vehicle, a green SUV, from the Sutter Slough.

Solano County authorities have not released the victim’s identity, pending notification of family.