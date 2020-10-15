California inmate serving life for child rape found dead in suspected homicide

Inmates at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione are producing masks the California Prison Industry Authority is selling to state departments.

An inmate serving a life sentence for sexually assaulting three children under 14 was found dead in his cell Wednesday at Mule Creek State Prison, and officials have isolated his cellmate as they investigate the death as a possible homicide.

California corrections officials say Deandre Austin, 46, was found unresponsive in his cell at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday after authorities received a report of a “man down.”

“Staff immediately called 911 and started life-saving measures,” corrections officials said, but Austin was declared dead at 6:30 p.m.

Austin’s cellmate, Rodney Jordan, was placed in segregated housing while an investigation is conducted at the prison about 40 miles southeast of Sacramento.

Court records say Austin was convicted of committing 13 sex offenses, including rape and attempted forcible sodomy, against three minor relatives in Contra Costa County and sentenced to three terms of 15 years to life.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He was received by the prison system on Oct. 2, 2008.

Jordan, 29, was received by the prison system Aug. 14, 2017, for a first-degree burglary conviction out of Los Angeles County and originally was serving a two-year term.

He was paroled July 31, 2018, but returned to prison Sept. 4, 2018, to serve a five-year term for second-degree robbery.

“Movement at the prison has been modified to aid the investigation,” corrections officials said. “The Amador County District Attorney’s Office is assisting MCSP’s Investigative Services Unit. The Office of the Inspector General has been notified.”