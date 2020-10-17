Sacramento Housing Alliance selected as top nonprofit by Assemblyman McCarty

The Sacramento Housing Alliance and Sacramento Area Congregations Together made a pilgrimage in support of affordable housing to a City Council meeting in 2013. The Sacramento Housing Alliance was honored as the Nonprofit of the Year by California Assemblyman Kevin McCarty. Sacramento Bee file

The Sacramento Housing Alliance was honored with the 2020 Nonprofit Organization of the Year award from California Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento.

The organization has been working to find “safe, stable, accessible and affordable homes” for residents in the Sacramento area for 30 years.

The Sacramento Housing Alliance offers programs to educate community members, build leadership and enact policy change. The nonprofit also works other organizations across the region, state and nation to combat systemic injustice in housing, according to a press release from the Sacramento Housing Alliance.

“For 30 years, the Sacramento Housing Alliance has organized, mobilized and has advocated for policy changes that make dignified, affordable housing accessible to all individuals. There are so many organizations that are doing work that transforms lives for the better. We are humbled and honored to be recognized by Assembly member Kevin McCarty for our work,” the executive director of the Sacramento Housing Alliance Kendra Lewis said.

Nonprofit work has been heightened and received more notice with the economic instability due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The pandemic and shelter-in-place orders of the last few months have put nonprofits — usually hidden in plain sight — in the spotlight,” the CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits Jan Masaoka said.

Other nonprofit organizations will be honored by legislators across California. Members of the state Senate and Assembly have chosen a “Nonprofit of the Year” for the last five years, inviting honorees to a celebratory luncheon that was canceled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, state Sen. Richard Pan , D-Sacramento, honored the Yolo County Children’s Alliance, which offers child abuse prevention services and coordinate resources for families. Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, honored New Dawn Vallejo for its work in improving the lives of low- to moderate-income families in Solano County.