Oroville man killed, driver hospitalized after car hits tree along Highway 99

A passenger was killed and a driver seriously injured after a car struck a tree along Highway 99 Thursday morning in Sutter County.

The vehicle, a 2000 Honda Accord, had been traveling southbound near Live Oak around 5 a.m. when it veered off the west shoulder and into the tree, the California Highway Patrol’s Yuba-Sutter office said in a news release.

The sedan overturned. Arriving fire department personnel pronounced one passenger dead at the scene and assisted the driver out of the vehicle, according to the CHP. A third occupant self-extricated.

The deceased passenger, a 21-year-old Oroville man, has not been identified by authorities pending notification of family, the CHP said.

The driver, a 29-year-old Oroville man, was transported to a Marysville hospital with injuries described as major, according to the CHP collision report. The 27-year-old Oroville woman who was able to exit the car herself was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The CHP said alcohol and/or drugs “may have been a factor” in Thursday’s collision, which remains under investigation. No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.

“No occupant restraints,” meaning seat belts, “were utilized in the collision,” the CHP news release said.