Body found in American River after man is reported missing while fishing with son

Sacramento County authorities say they have found a body matching the description of a man whose son reported him missing Wednesday while the pair were fishing at the American River.

The man had reportedly gone missing near the Harrington river access point in Carmichael around 1 p.m., the Sacramento County Regional Parks Department said in social media posts Thursday morning.

Shortly after that information posted, county parks officials said in an update that a body matching the given description had been found. Identification of the victim is pending official confirmation from the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, parks officials said.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, after a morning of fishing together, the son “left to bring the fishing gear back to the car and left his father so he could cast out a line ‘one more time’ before leaving,” the parks department wrote in an initial tweet and Facebook post seeking community assistance finding the man.

“After about 45 minutes, the son returned to the river to get his father,” but he was gone. The son called for assistance after about an hour of searching the area himself, Regional Parks wrote.

The updated statement from parks officials did not specify where the body was found. The department wrote that updated information would be provided once available.