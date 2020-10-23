Longtime Sacramento federal prosecutor Phillip Talbert wins Justice Department award

Phillip Talbert, a 27-year veteran of the U.S. Justice Department who has served as interim U.S. attorney in Sacramento and is the office’s First Assistant U.S. Attorney, has received the department’s Director’s Award for his service.

Talbert served as interim U.S. attorney for nearly two years, filling in after U.S. Attorney Benjamin Wagner left in April 2016 and until current U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott was nominated in November 2017 by President Donald Trump.

“Phil represents the very best of the United States Department of Justice,” Scott said Friday. “He has devoted his legal career to the mission of DOJ to uphold the rule of law and to the people in our office. I could not be more pleased that DOJ has recognized him in this way.”

Scott, who nominated Talbert for the award, cited his work in creating a Bakersfield office for the Sacramento-based Eastern District, which stretches from Kern County north to the Oregon border.

“Since its creation, that office has generated some of the district’s most high-profile cases, including hate crimes and public corruption prosecutions,” Scott wrote in nominating Talbert.

Talbert also was cited for being a steady hand while running the office on an acting and interim basis between Wagner’s departure and Scott’s return for a second stint as U.S. attorney. Scott had previously served in the post between 2003 and 2009.

“Phil’s leadership during this 20-month period was a steadying presence to the office during notable changes,” Scott said. “During this time, the office’s long-serving criminal chief was diagnosed with a terminal illness and had to depart on sick leave.

“Phil’s presence as U.S. Attorney helped to fill that void, as he played an active role in managing criminal and national security matters during that time.”

Recipients of the award typically are honored in a ceremony at the U.S. Justice Department in Washington, but that event was canceled to limit the spread of the coronavirus.