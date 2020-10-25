Local
Multiple people injured as vehicles crash in Carmichael, fire and CHP officials say
The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department is responding to the scene of a vehicle crash with multiple injuries.
The accident occurred on Fair Oaks Boulevard near Stanley Avenue in Carmichael, according to a Twitter post from Metro Fire before 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Capt. Chris Vestal said that four medics were sent to the scene, but the condition of those injured is unknown. The California Highway Patrol will lead the investigation.
The department advised the public to expect traffic delays in the area of the collision and to use alternate routes.
