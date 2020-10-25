Multiple people injured as vehicles crash in Carmichael, fire and CHP officials say

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department is responding to the scene of a vehicle crash with multiple injuries.

The accident occurred on Fair Oaks Boulevard near Stanley Avenue in Carmichael, according to a Twitter post from Metro Fire before 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Capt. Chris Vestal said that four medics were sent to the scene, but the condition of those injured is unknown. The California Highway Patrol will lead the investigation.

The department advised the public to expect traffic delays in the area of the collision and to use alternate routes.

#MetroFire is o/s of a multi vehicle multi injury accident on #FairOaksBlvd near Stanley Ave in #Carmichael. Expect traffic delays in the area and attempt alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/HnsD385zpG — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) October 25, 2020

