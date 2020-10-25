Sacramento Bee Logo
Multiple people injured as vehicles crash in Carmichael, fire and CHP officials say

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department is responding to the scene of a vehicle crash with multiple injuries.

The accident occurred on Fair Oaks Boulevard near Stanley Avenue in Carmichael, according to a Twitter post from Metro Fire before 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Capt. Chris Vestal said that four medics were sent to the scene, but the condition of those injured is unknown. The California Highway Patrol will lead the investigation.

The department advised the public to expect traffic delays in the area of the collision and to use alternate routes.

Profile Image of Molly Burke
Molly Burke
Molly Burke is a summer reporting intern for The Sacramento Bee. She is studying journalism and political science at Northwestern University, while covering crime and business for the city desk of The Daily Northwestern.
