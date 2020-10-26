Woman dies, trapped in burning SUV after it hit a tree Sunday night in Fair Oaks

An El Dorado County woman died Sunday night after an SUV struck a tree in Fair Oaks and caught fire, trapping her inside the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The one-vehicle crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on westbound Fair Oaks Boulevard near Bannister Road, the CHP’s North Sacramento office said in a news release. An SUV veered off the roadway from the southern shoulder and collided with a tree.

“The solo female occupant was trapped in the vehicle and was unable to be removed prior to the vehicle catching fire,” the news release said.

The victim, a 27-year-old Garden Valley resident, was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel, according to the CHP. Her identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

