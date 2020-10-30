Sacramento’s ‘The Claw’ returns Sunday. When will it visit you? How does it work?

“The Claw” picks up another load of leaves from a Sacramento street. Street pick-up of “leaf season” green waste ends Jan. 31 in Sacramento. Bee file photo

It’s that time of year again, Sacramento.

The city’s residential leaf collection, known as “The Claw,” will resume service Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know:

When will The Claw come to my house?

The Claw will visit each residence at least seven times during the season, scooping over 54 million pounds of leaves, yard waste and debris.

Check www.SacLeafSmart.org for an estimate of when The Claw will visit. Check it frequently because the schedule changes daily based on volume of yard waste, weather conditions and equipment availability.

How do I put out yard waste for The Claw to pick up?

Residents should first fill the green yard waste containers, which are picked up weekly, according to a city news release. After the container is full, residents can place a pile of leaves on the curb.

The pile should not be larger than 4 feet by 4 feet by 9 feet per household.

Cut branches to 3 feet in length and no more than 4 inches in diameter. Do not include tree stumps or pet waste.

Where should I put the pile?

Place the pile 6 feet from cars, boats, basketball hoops and other objects.

There should be space between the pile and the the curb to allow water to flow into the storm drains.

Avoid placing piles in the bike lanes when possible.

How do I get another yard waste container?

An extra yard waste bin costs $3.86 a month. Customers can call 311 or go to www.Sac311.org.

What about household junk pickup?

The household junk pickup will be on hiatus until February. To make an appointment for household junk pickup, or appliance/e-waste pickup, visit www.sacrecycle.org.

When will The Claw service end?

The Claw service will end Jan. 24. Yes, Christmas trees can go in the pile.