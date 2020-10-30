Fire, ‘heavy smoke’ forced Thursday night evacuation of Target store in Arden Arcade

Firefighters put out a fire at the Target store in Arden Arcade late Thursday.

Sacramento Metro Fire District personnel responded shortly after 10 p.m. to the location at Fulton Avenue and Alta Arden Expressway, where a fire and “heavy smoke” forced evacuation of the building, Metro Fire said in social media posts.

The fire triggered Target’s in-store sprinklers, which Metro Fire said successfully kept the fire small. Several fire engines and trucks responded, and crews were able to knock the fire down before 10:30 p.m.

Metro Fire wrote to Twitter that “significant mopup” would be required as water is removed from the building. The fire district said the cause of the fire is under investigation and wouldn’t be known until at least Friday morning.

The fire was reported shortly after the store closed to customers at 10 p.m. Some employees still at the scene gathered outside in the parking lot and left a little before 11 p.m. as the building closed for the night.

The extent of damage from fire, smoke and water was not immediately clear.

No injuries were reported.

#MetroFire is o/s at Target on #FultonAv at Alta Arden Expy for a reported fire, with heavy smoke in the evacuated building. The fire has been located and fire attack has begun. pic.twitter.com/adhKu7Ux75 — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) October 30, 2020

