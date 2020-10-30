SMUD outage: About 6,300 customers without power in Rancho Cordova, Carmichael

A vehicle crash Friday night has interrupted electricity service for several thousand Sacramento Municipal Utility District customers in eastern Sacramento County.

According to SMUD’s outage page, roughly 6,300 customers were in the dark after a car drove into a power pole around 7:40 p.m., according to a SMUD spokesperson. The areas affected included Rancho Cordova, Carmichael, Fair Oaks and the Rosemont neighborhood of Sacramento.

For several minutes, about 30,000 customers went dark — but power was quickly redirected and restored for those not near the crash, the utility said.

SMUD says homes and businesses still affected by the outage should be restored around 9 p.m.