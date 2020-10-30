Sacramento Bee Logo
SMUD outage: About 6,300 customers without power in Rancho Cordova, Carmichael

A vehicle crash Friday night has interrupted electricity service for several thousand Sacramento Municipal Utility District customers in eastern Sacramento County.

According to SMUD’s outage page, roughly 6,300 customers were in the dark after a car drove into a power pole around 7:40 p.m., according to a SMUD spokesperson. The areas affected included Rancho Cordova, Carmichael, Fair Oaks and the Rosemont neighborhood of Sacramento.

For several minutes, about 30,000 customers went dark — but power was quickly redirected and restored for those not near the crash, the utility said.

SMUD says homes and businesses still affected by the outage should be restored around 9 p.m.

Daniel Hunt
Daniel Hunt is The Sacramento Bee’s local news editor, overseeing breaking news, criminal justice, health and science coverage; he joined The Bee in 2013 and has worked in editing and design roles at newspapers in California and Delaware.
