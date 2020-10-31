Driver hurt after crash overturns big rig, sending truckload of onions across Interstate 5

An overturned big rig Saturday clogged both sides of Interstate 5 in southern Sacramento County near Hood Franklin Road, according to the California Department of Transportation, which issued a SigAlert for the incident. At 2 p.m., several lanes had reopened.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. after a pickup truck had cut off the tractor-trailer, which jackknifed, blocking the entire roadway for a time.

California Highway Patrol is on the scene, according to Caltrans’ incident management log, and there was no estimated time of clearing. Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes if possible, the CHP said.

The tractor-trailer was struck by another vehicle and the big rig rolled over, officials said. The Cosumnes Community Services District Fire Department responded to the scene and got the driver out of the big rig. The driver was transported to the Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The tractor-trailer was carrying onions, which spilled across the interstate, necessitating the closure.

