Smoke coming out of manhole closes Power Inn Road in southeast Sacramento
Firefighters are responding to smoke coming out of a manhole in southeast Sacramento, closing a busy roadway.
The Sacramento Fire Department received reports around 10:45 a.m. of smoke emerging from a covered manhole on Power Inn Road, just north of Fruitridge Road, the department said in tweets.
Power Inn Road is closed in both directions near Fruitridge as of 11:30 a.m., as firefighters extinguish the fire “and search for any possible victims.”
The Fire Department said in a follow-up tweet that the smoke is coming from a “large underground drainage pipe.”
