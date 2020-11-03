Smoke coming out of manhole closes Power Inn Road in southeast Sacramento

Firefighters are responding to smoke coming out of a manhole in southeast Sacramento, closing a busy roadway.

The Sacramento Fire Department received reports around 10:45 a.m. of smoke emerging from a covered manhole on Power Inn Road, just north of Fruitridge Road, the department said in tweets.

Power Inn Road is closed in both directions near Fruitridge as of 11:30 a.m., as firefighters extinguish the fire “and search for any possible victims.”

The Fire Department said in a follow-up tweet that the smoke is coming from a “large underground drainage pipe.”

Firefighters will work to locate the source of the smoke, extinguish any fire and search for any possible victims in the underground vault. — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) November 3, 2020 **Correction** this is not a vault. This is a large underground drainage pipe That smoke is coming from. — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) November 3, 2020

