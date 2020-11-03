Sacramento Bee Logo
Smoke coming out of manhole closes Power Inn Road in southeast Sacramento

Firefighters are responding to smoke coming out of a manhole in southeast Sacramento, closing a busy roadway.

The Sacramento Fire Department received reports around 10:45 a.m. of smoke emerging from a covered manhole on Power Inn Road, just north of Fruitridge Road, the department said in tweets.

Power Inn Road is closed in both directions near Fruitridge as of 11:30 a.m., as firefighters extinguish the fire “and search for any possible victims.”

The Fire Department said in a follow-up tweet that the smoke is coming from a “large underground drainage pipe.”

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
