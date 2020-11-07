Fallen Marine escorted by Elk Grove Police Department, law enforcement agencies

The Elk Grove Police Department and other law enforcement agencies escorted a fallen Marine from the Sacramento International Airport to a funeral home on Thursday. Elk Grove Police Department

The Elk Grove Police Department led an escort for a fallen Marine from the Sacramento International Airport to an Elk Grove funeral home on Thursday.

The procession was accompanied by the Sacramento Police Department, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol and the Cosumnes Community Service District Fire Department. Residents from the community also lined the street during the escort, according to a Facebook post by the Elk Grove Police Department.

The Marine has not been identified.