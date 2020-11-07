Trump, Biden fans clash at California’s Capitol rally after presidential election call

Supporters of both the current president and the presumptive winner of Tuesday’s election rallied to the California state Capitol on Saturday afternoon in a show of support for their preferred candidate. It was mostly peaceful.

Freedom Angels 2.0, a conservative group of President Donald Trump supporters who also oppose vaccinations, scheduled a rally in front of the Capitol dubbed “Recount California” in response to mounting projections that former Vice President Joe Biden would be declared the winner of the presidential race.

Organizers of the event urged supporters of Trump to request a recount of California’s ballots, despite preliminary tallies that favored Biden nearly 2-to-1 in the Golden State. Trump has been vocal over the past few days in demanding recounts in several key battleground states, not California, and has declared himself the winner of the election, despite contrary reports.

The mood at the Capitol was mostly jovial, with demonstrators decked in Trump gear waving American flags in the street.

One man, sporting a red “Make America Great Again” cap led a crowd in chants of “count every legal vote.”

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Many Biden supporters also appeared at the Capitol, dancing and shouting to music, while others drove through the area with large Biden campaign signs on display.

At one point, the rally was disturbed by a fight that broke out between members of the opposing sides. A Sacramento Bee photographer at the rally witnessed a man and a woman engaged in a fistfight, while another person stood by and attempted to pepper-spray the man.

After the two broke free from each other, a woman holding a Trump flag charged the woman who had been fighting, knocking her to the ground. The man who had been fighting with her before took the opportunity to kick her while she was down before others pulled the combatants apart and police stepped in.

The woman was later seen with a bloody nose, talking with Sacramento Police officers alongside a few demonstrators with Biden gear.