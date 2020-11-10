Sacramento’s Run to Feed the Hungry is more important than ever in 2020. It needs your help

Sacramento has never needed the Run to Feed the Hungry more.

The Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services said it is distributing meals to 250,000 people per month amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s a significant increase over the 150,000 people the Food Bank fed on a monthly basis before the pandemic hit.

Like so many other traditions, this year’s Run to Feed the Hungry won’t go off as it normally does, with nearly 30,000 of us taking to the streets of East Sacramento on Thanksgiving morning. Instead, the race will be “virtual.”

The Food Bank’s goal is to register 30,000 participants. Here’s why that’s important: The Food Bank typically raises close to $1 million through the Run to Feed the Hungry. That money does a lot of good for people in need. One adult registration of $35 can provide 175 meals for the Food Bank. That means one race registration could feed five families for four days.

Sacramento County has a higher rate of food insecurity and hunger than both the California and national averages. And now, more than ever, our neighbors need our help.

To register for the Run to Feed the Hungry, visit the Food Bank’s website at www.sacramentofoodbank.org.