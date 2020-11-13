Exclusive: Sacramento County may fine bars, gyms that violate COVID-19 restrictions

Faced with record numbers of COVID-19 cases, Sacramento County health officials have drawn up an urgency ordinance that would allow the county to fine businesses that refuse to adhere to state and local virus safety rules.

The goal, health officials say, is to have more leverage over businesses that defy orders, such as illegally open bars, gyms or restaurants that insist on serving customers indoors. Officials said they would hope to use the threat of fines to persuade businesses to follow the rules.

The proposed ordinance is being reviewed by county attorneys. If approved by them, health officials say they plan to bring the ordinance to the county Board of Supervisors soon for discussion and vote as early as next week.

Officials said they have not yet determined what the fine amounts would be, but said the ordinance is patterned after a similar program in Yolo County that set $500 as a base fine for recalcitrant businesses.

“Most businesses are working well,” said county health chief Dr. Peter Beilenson. “But there are some bad actors.”

The ordinance would represent a notable step up from education to penalties. The enforcement would not be conducted by county or city law enforcement. It would be conducted by county business code inspectors and business environmental safety inspectors whose job it is to monitor businesses for safety practices, according to Dr. Olivia Kasirye, the county’s health officer, who is coordinating with Beilenson on the ordinance.

Sacramento and much of California have experienced a notable escalation in the number of infections reported in the last few weeks. That in turn has led to a surge in hospital cases this month. The number of patients currently in Sacramento County hospitals, 153 as of midweek, is more than double the amount from a month ago.

Sacramento County was demoted to the state’s most restrictive tier of business operation this week, meaning most businesses must stop indoor service as of Friday.

Officials say they fear there will be an increase in deaths in the coming weeks. Deaths typically lag case and hospitalization spikes by about a month. Vaccine clinical trials are underway, but not yet finished.

Notably, though, county officials say they believe most new cases stem from two sources where fines are less likely to apply: private gatherings in homes and case clusters in congregate care facilities, including nursing homes were elderly people who are more at-risk live.

Home party hosts could be fined

Beilenson said the ordinance could allow them to fine hosts of private parties or get-togethers, but that their focus will be on businesses. Health officials said it is logistically difficult to fine a host of an unsafe party.

County health officials would visit businesses based on complaints received via the county’s phone service lines.

If Sacramento County goes forward with an urgency enforcement ordinance, it will be the third local county to do so.

Yolo officials, who were the first locally to pass an ordinance, say they have issued only a few fines so far. Yolo health officer Dr. Aimee Sisson said the ordinance is largely used as a tool to get recalcitrant businesses to follow safety guidelines.

“In general when a complaint is received and the COVID-19 enforcement team goes out, they are often able to get compliance in that visit,” Sisson said. “The education alone is enough. Most businesses are trying to do the right thing.”

The county, which imposed the ordinance in July, has only fined three businesses, spokeswoman Jenny Tan said. Code officers usually are able to persuade businesses to voluntarily comply. Officers go out to three to 10 businesses per week, based on complaints the county receives.

The Yolo ordinance allows for business fines between $500 and $10,000. It also allows the county to fine individuals $25 to $500 for failing to adhere to state and county virus safety regulations.

In El Dorado County, county and city officials this summer instituted two enforcement orders, largely focused on the South Lake Tahoe area, where many of the county’s COVID-19 cases have hit.

In August, the South Lake Tahoe City Council authorized fines for violation of the California rule that people must wear masks indoors in businesses. The fines are up to $100 for people who refuse to wear a mask and $500 for businesses who do not comply with the mask rule.

“At this time we haven’t handed out any fines but I do think the mask ordinance has worked,” South Lake Tahoe spokesman Chris Fiore said. “We have seen people respond to things differently in Tahoe. They’re wearing their masks, they’re keeping their distance, and it feels like residents and visitors alike understand this is what we have to do to keep South Lake Tahoe safe and open.”

The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors also has given health officials the go-ahead for officials to suspend health permits for businesses that are adamant about refusing to follow safety protocols, but only after being informed of the requirement to do so. Without a health permit, a business would be forced to shut down.