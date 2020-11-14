UC Davis looking into fraternity gathering that may have exposed 20 to coronavirus

Incoming freshmen tour the campus during orientation at UC Davis on Aug. 5, 2009. Sacramento Bee file

UC Davis officials are looking into a gathering that may have been held at an off-campus fraternity house Thursday, potentially exposing 20 students to the virus that causes COVID-19 after one fraternity member tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a news release Saturday, the university said it learned that a member of the Theta Chi fraternity tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, the same day that a large gathering was believed to have taken place at the fraternity’s off-campus residence.

The fraternity house is normally the home of 10 students, who have since been quarantined. The student who tested positive for COVID-19 is now quarantining at his parents’ house, according to the school.

Officials said the gathering took place Thursday evening and involved 10 to 20 people, violating campus guidelines as well as local health guidelines.

On Friday, Yolo County Public Health sent a quarantine order to the 10 fraternity members. Nine were moved into quarantine apartments on campus while one remained at the fraternity house to take care of pets.

“We are deeply disappointed and troubled by the alleged behavior and decisions demonstrated by these students,” Chancellor Gary S. May said in a prepared statement. “The majority of students, faculty and staff have taken Yolo County Public Health guidelines very seriously since the pandemic began earlier this year. We have awareness campaigns going strong on campus and in Davis.

“I urge everyone in our community to follow public health guidelines and mandates, including wearing face coverings, socially distancing from one another and washing your hands frequently.”

Contact tracing for the students is underway. The Theta Chi fraternity house is not managed by the university, and it has been professionally cleaned following the potential exposure.

“UC Davis continues to investigate the circumstances around the alleged gathering at the Theta Chi Fraternity and is monitoring the students in quarantine,” UC Davis officials wrote in the news release. “Interim protective measures have been taken and further disciplinary action may be taken if the investigation findings determine there were intentional violations of county and campus public health guidelines.”