Fatal 10 vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Butte County leads to closures

A fatal collision involving five big-rig trucks and five other vehicles left at least three dead and led to the closure of Highway 99 between Biggs East Highway and Ord Ranch Road. Cal Fire Butte County Unit

A fatal collision involving five big-rig trucks and five other vehicles led to the closure of Highway 99 between Biggs East Highway and Ord Ranch Road. The crash, which took place just after midnight on Saturday and occurred north of Gridley in Butte County, killed at least three people and left two hospitalized.

Oroville CHP Units are on scene at a multi vehicle fatal collision on SR-99 south of Hinamin Drive. Please avoid the area, there is a HARD CLOSURE in place starting at BIGGS EAST HIGHWAY / SR-99 and SPRUCE and SR-99. Please select a different route and drive with caution for fog. pic.twitter.com/OL0juKbyo3 — CHP Oroville‍♂️‍♀️ (@CHP_Oroville) November 14, 2020

California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire responded to the scene. The Major Accident Investigation Team came from Sacramento to investigate the incident, according to a tweet by Cal Fire.

Drivers were advised to use alternate routes, as the closures were expected through Saturday afternoon.

CHP advised drivers to be careful of driving in the fog at the time of the accident. Visibility in the Sacramento Valley was low overnight and on Saturday, possibly contributing to the accident.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After Friday’s rain and lingering moisture, periods of clearing throughout the night allowed for evaporation into low clouds and fog. The low clouds caused overcast skies, Karleisa Rogacheski, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sacramento, said.