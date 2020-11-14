Two people plus family dog killed, child survives, in Amador crash, Sheriff’s Office says

A fatal crash in Amador County on Friday afternoon killed two people and their family dog.

In a news release, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said Brandon Harris, 43, and Rebecca Swafford, 39, were killed in the crash on Highway 49, north of Drytown.

First responders were called to the scene just after 3 p.m., and arrived to find the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee that Harris had been driving with major damage.

Inside the Jeep, the two Mokelumne Hill residents were found and were both declared dead at the scene. Their dog was also killed in the crash, but Swafford’s daughter, who was in a car seat, survived. She was taken to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento for treatment.

Although California Highway Patrol officers are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash; the Sheriff’s Office suggested that poor weather conditions could have played a role.

“This traffic accident took place during the first heavy rainfall of the season,” officials wrote in the news release. “We would like to remind drivers of slick road conditions associated with winter driving.”