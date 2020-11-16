NorCal Rapist case expected to go to jury Monday in Sacramento courtroom

After three weeks of testimony, the case against NorCal Rapist suspect Roy Charles Waller is expected to go to a Sacramento jury Monday that could decide whether the 60-year-old defendant spends the rest of his life in prison.

Waller, a former UC Berkeley safety specialist, is the suspect in a series of break-ins that began in 1991 and victimized nine women in six attacks that spread across Northern California cities until they suddenly stopped in October 2006.

Sacramento police have testified that they interviewed Waller months after that last attack — the rape of two Natomas roommates — but decided he was too old and did not match the composite sketches of the attacker.

Monday morning, prosecutors Chris Ore and Keith Hill and defense attorney Joseph Farina will make their closing arguments to a jury that has sat wearing masks or face shields and spaced out in Sacramento Superior Court’s largest courtroom in an unusual seating arrangement made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic.

Prosecutors have presented evidence from victims of the attacks — including one who says she was able to stab her attacker in the arm with a pair of scissors and saw his face from underneath duct tape that had been placed over her eyes.

But the most critical evidence may be the DNA left behind at crime scenes that prosecutors say matches Waller’s.

Waller, who testified for two days last week, has insisted he was not at their homes and did not rape any of the women, but offered no theories on how his DNA ended up on the victim’s bed sheets, pillowcases and other items.

“You have no explanation of how your sperm ended up on the abdominal swab of this woman?” prosecutor Ore asked in court Thursday. “You did not break into the hospital and ejaculate on the specimen?”

“No, maybe you did,” Waller replied. “I’m not sure that my sperm is related to any of this.

“This is for the experts to figure out.”

Waller, who is married and has been held without bail in the Sacramento County Main Jail since his September 2018 arrest, became the focus of the long-running case after investigators used an online genealogy site to link DNA from crime scenes to someone’s on the site and began tracking down potential relatives of that person.

The same process was used months before to find Golden State Killer/East Area Rapist Joseph James DeAngelo.