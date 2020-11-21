Cabaldon concedes to Guerrero in West Sacramento election, ending long run as mayor

Christopher Cabaldon has conceded that he lost his bid for re-election as mayor of West Sacramento, ending a lengthy run that saw the city develop its waterfront and dramatically expand its housing stock.

Results posted Friday afternoon by Yolo County elections officials showed City Councilwoman Martha Guerrero beating Cabaldon by a margin of 51.3% to 48.8%. The two were separated by 486 votes.

“Her hill was steep to climb, and her effort unrelenting,” Cabaldon said in a Facebook post late Friday. “My wish for her is that she is able enjoy the same purpose — profound, awesome, challenging and, ultimately, fulfilled — that has been such a source of joy in my own life.”

Guerrero a city councilwoman since 2018, said in a statement: “I envision a city where the issues central to the lives of working people are reflected in the plans we make and the progress we achieve. That is how people and businesses thrive.”

Cabaldon becomes the second prominent Northern California mayor to be ousted in this year’s elections. Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, who made waves nationally by creating pilot program for universal basic income among his city’s residents, conceded defeat Tuesday to Kevin Lincoln.

Cabaldon has been West Sacramento’s mayor since 2004 and built a national profile as well. He is chairman of the jobs, education and workforce committee with the U.S. Conference of Mayors. Much of West Sacramento was redeveloped during his tenure. One of the most high-profile gay politicians in the area, Cabaldon had suggested that homophobia may have cost him some support in his re-election campaign.