This Sacramento suburb was named among Money Magazine’s top 10 best places to retire

Money Magazine ranked a Sacramento suburb in its Top 10 best places to retire in America, the magazine announced Monday.

Roseville — which also made the magazine’s list of best places to live — was named the ninth best destination to retire in the U.S.

The rapidly growing Placer County hub was lauded by the magazine for its great weather, easy access to outdoor activities and large senior population. More than a third of Roseville’s population is made up of people 50 years old and older.

Roseville boasts the second-largest mall in Northern California, Westfield Galleria at Roseville, and is within easy driving distance of 52 vineyards, the magazine said.

“From family businesses like Dora Dain Wines to world-class wineries like Wise Villa, it’s easy to make a weekend (or four) out of tasting the best varieties the region has to offer,” according to the article.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More attractions include the city’s numerous golf courses, as well as the NASCAR-sactioned All American Speedway. Roseville is also an attractive destination to retirees because of its close proximity to Lake Tahoe and Sierra Nevada ski resorts.

Madison, Wis.; Largo, Fla.; Lower Merion, Pa.; Franklin, Tenn.; and Boise, Idaho took the top spots on the list, often outranking Roseville in affordability.