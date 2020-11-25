Local
Elk Grove motorcycle rider ejected, killed in I-80 crash near North Highlands
A motorcyclist died following a Tuesday afternoon collision on Interstate 80 in the North Highlands area, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash happened on westbound I-80 just west of Madison Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m., the CHP North Sacramento office said in a news release.
Investigators determined that a black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, ridden by a 40-year-old Elk Grove man, was lane splitting when it struck the rear of a Hyundai sedan, according to the news release.
The crash ejected the motorcycle rider, who suffered major injuries and was transported by fire personnel to a local hospital.
He was pronounced dead shortly before 3 p.m., the CHP said.
The fatal collision remains under investigation, and it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a factor. No arrests have been made.
The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.
Lane splitting is legal for motorcycle riders in California.
