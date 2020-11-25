Sacramento Bee Logo
Elk Grove motorcycle rider ejected, killed in I-80 crash near North Highlands

A motorcyclist died following a Tuesday afternoon collision on Interstate 80 in the North Highlands area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on westbound I-80 just west of Madison Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m., the CHP North Sacramento office said in a news release.

Investigators determined that a black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, ridden by a 40-year-old Elk Grove man, was lane splitting when it struck the rear of a Hyundai sedan, according to the news release.

The crash ejected the motorcycle rider, who suffered major injuries and was transported by fire personnel to a local hospital.

He was pronounced dead shortly before 3 p.m., the CHP said.

The fatal collision remains under investigation, and it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a factor. No arrests have been made.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

Lane splitting is legal for motorcycle riders in California.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
