Elk Grove motorcycle rider ejected, killed in I-80 crash near North Highlands

A motorcyclist died following a Tuesday afternoon collision on Interstate 80 in the North Highlands area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on westbound I-80 just west of Madison Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m., the CHP North Sacramento office said in a news release.

Investigators determined that a black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, ridden by a 40-year-old Elk Grove man, was lane splitting when it struck the rear of a Hyundai sedan, according to the news release.

The crash ejected the motorcycle rider, who suffered major injuries and was transported by fire personnel to a local hospital.

He was pronounced dead shortly before 3 p.m., the CHP said.

The fatal collision remains under investigation, and it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a factor. No arrests have been made.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

Lane splitting is legal for motorcycle riders in California.