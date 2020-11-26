Sacramento Bee Logo
Last-minute supermarket run? These Sacramento-area stores are open Thanksgiving

Shoppers still have time to pick up last-minute food items for Thanksgiving dinner.
Shoppers still have time to pick up last-minute food items for Thanksgiving dinner. Getty Images

Shoppers still have time to pick up those last-minute items for Thanksgiving dinner. Many supermarkets and grocery stores are open, though most have reduced hours. Here’s a list of major Sacramento-area stores, showing which ones are open this Thanksgiving, with their holiday hours, and which ones are closed.

Costco

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Food 4 Less

Open 7 a.m.- 9 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

Website: food4less.com

Nugget Stores

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Raley’s/Bel Air

Open 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

Website: raleys.com

Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op

Open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

Website: https://sac.coop

Safeway

Safeway stores are open, but hours vary depending on the location.

Visit Safeway online to find your store’s hours.

Save Mart

Save Mart stores are open until 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

Website: savemart.com

Sprouts

Open 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

Website: https://about.sprouts.com/press-release/sprouts-announces-holiday-offerings-store-hours/

Trader Joe’s

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Walmart/Sam’s Club

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Whole Foods

Open 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

Website: wholefoodsmarket.com

Winco Foods

Open 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

Website: wincofoods.com

