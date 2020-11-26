Local
Last-minute supermarket run? These Sacramento-area stores are open Thanksgiving
Shoppers still have time to pick up those last-minute items for Thanksgiving dinner. Many supermarkets and grocery stores are open, though most have reduced hours. Here’s a list of major Sacramento-area stores, showing which ones are open this Thanksgiving, with their holiday hours, and which ones are closed.
Costco
Closed Thanksgiving Day
Food 4 Less
Open 7 a.m.- 9 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
Website: food4less.com
Nugget Stores
Closed Thanksgiving Day
Raley’s/Bel Air
Open 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
Website: raleys.com
Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op
Open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
Website: https://sac.coop
Safeway
Safeway stores are open, but hours vary depending on the location.
Visit Safeway online to find your store’s hours.
Save Mart
Save Mart stores are open until 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.
Website: savemart.com
Sprouts
Open 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
Website: https://about.sprouts.com/press-release/sprouts-announces-holiday-offerings-store-hours/
Trader Joe’s
Closed Thanksgiving Day
Walmart/Sam’s Club
Closed Thanksgiving Day
Whole Foods
Open 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
Website: wholefoodsmarket.com
Winco Foods
Open 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
Website: wincofoods.com
